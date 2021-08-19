India Top Headlines

Preparations were underway to bring the women to the NDA: Forces | India News

NEW DELHI: The military said Wednesday that preparations were already underway for the eventual induction of female cadets into the National Defense Academy (NDA), in reaction to the Supreme Court directive to allow women to present themselves to the entrance exam to the three-service institution. .

“The chiefs of the Army, Navy and IAF, in fact, had planned to visit the NDA in Khadakwasla (Pune) on Friday to review the administrative and training arrangements for future female cadets,” said a senior officer. “The additional infrastructure to provide female cadets in the NDA was previously approved. It should appear in a time-limited way. Gender equality has been an issue that has been actively debated and has found a positive response in the three Services ”, he added.

The induction of female cadets for the three-year training course at the NDA after class XII will be an important step in ensuring gender equality in the male-dominated environments of the 15 lakh armed forces, which have long been they opposed standing commission, combat, and command roles for women.





