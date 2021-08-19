India Top Headlines

Most MBBS Physicians with Disabilities Denied PG Seats at AIIMS | India News

Year after year, the majority of MBBS physicians with disabilities who pass the graduate entrance examination for seven Institutes of Medical Sciences in India, including the one in Delhi, are denied admission. They have barely been granted 0.4% of the places in the last three years despite the fact that the 2016 law on the rights of people with disabilities stipulated a reserve of 5%. Even the few who have been admitted received mostly non-clinical subjects who have few candidates.

Of more than 4,000 seats for PG in the various AIIMS as of 2018, 200 would have been for people with disabilities if the 5% quota had been implemented. Instead, they have been given 17.

As of 2021, the Combined Entrance Exam, the Institutes of National Importance Common Entrance Test (INICET) is also for admission to PGI Chandigarh, Jipmer Pondicherry and Nimhans Bengaluru. The exams are held twice a year, in January and July. The INICET seating matrix for January 2021 shows that 27 seats were reserved for people with disabilities out of a total of 684 PG seats in the seven AIIMS combined, just 4%. Although 38 physicians with disabilities are listed on the list of qualified candidates, not a single one received a seat. At INICET July 2021, of the 536 PG seats in all AIIMS, 26 have been reserved for physicians with disabilities, but in the simulated round of allocation, not a single seat has been allocated. Results for the next round will be released on August 16, with the remaining rounds completed within 30 days.

“Based on current data, a total of 35 PWBD candidates have qualified for seat assignments. Seventeen of 31 chose AIIMS as their first preference and 15 chose AIIMS as their second preference. In the simulated round, the candidates’ options were not available in AIIMS and therefore no seats were assigned in AIIMS. This may change in subsequent rounds, ”said Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, Delhi. But, one candidate with a disability said there was generally not much change from the sham assignment.

He added that the assignment depended on the order of merit of the candidates and the preferences occupied by them and that they were assigned the highest available position among their preferences according to the order of merit.

“Unlike the seats reserved for OBC, SC and ST, which are shown by branch or specialty in the seat matrix issued, for physicians with disabilities, they only give the total number of seats without breaking down in which specialties these seats are available. . Then candidates with disabilities are forced to choose blindly without knowing what specialties are open to them. This is why such a large number of candidates were rejected on the basis of the FCNA or the choice was not available, ”said a doctor with a disability.

By not giving a breakdown by specialty, the few positions that doctors with disabilities obtain are mostly in non-clinical subjects such as microbiology, physiology, biochemistry, biophysics and pathology in various AIIMS and are normally positions rejected by other candidates. Rather, the five positions reserved for them at PGI Chandigarh have been filled in internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery and anesthesia. Similarly, the five assigned and filled positions at Jipmer Pondicherry were in general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, and radiation oncology, and one position at Nimhans was in psychiatry.

“INICET is a common test and yet when PGI, Chandigarh can do it, why do all AIIMS retain transparency? They never notify disabled applicants about thematic reservations, so they are forced to make a random decision. There will be a very high possibility of cancellation of your application, as the seat reservation may not have been kept in your preferred subject, ”said Dr. Satendra Singh, Professor of Physiology at the University of Delhi School of Medical Sciences and Co-Chair of the International Council for the Inclusion of Disability in Medical Education.





Reference page