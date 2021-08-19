India Top Headlines

Jaishankar to chair the UN Security Council meeting on “Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts” | India News

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will chair the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on “threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts” on Thursday (local time), under the presidency of India in August.

The foreign minister also chaired a high-level meeting at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday (local time). The event was an open debate on ‘Protection of protectors: technology and peacekeeping’.

This occurs when the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday and settled in the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in a press release said that these two issues are priorities for India during its UNSC entries.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Monday to chair two high-level meetings of the United Nations Security Council on UN peacekeeping and terrorism.

“Today at the UNSC. EAM @DrSJaishankar will chair the UNSC meetings: Adoption of the resolution on” Protection of protectors “in @UNPeacekeeping; Open debate on technology and peacekeeping,” India tweeted at the UN.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and held talks on Afghanistan. “It is a pleasure to meet UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, after the Security Council meeting yesterday,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as countries rush to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to protect their people.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country when terrorists entered the city on Sunday. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to brutal Taliban rule and the threat of retaliatory killings.





