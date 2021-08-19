India Top Headlines

India reports 36,401 new Covid cases, 530 deaths | India News

NEW DELHI: India reported 36,401 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 4.33,049 with 530 recent deaths.

Active cases from India are down to 3.64,129. “Active cases represent 1.13% of total cases; the lowest since March 2020,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

India’s recovery rate is currently at 97.53%, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 56 crore milestone.

56,64,88,433 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

“With average daily tests of over 17 lakhs in August, India has tested 50 million rupee samples across the country. India has achieved the milestone of the last ten rupee tests in just 55 days,” said the Indian Council. of Medical Research (ICMR).

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 percent. It has been below three percent for the past 55 days, according to the Health Ministry. The daily positivity rate has been less than 3% for the past 24 days.

Despite spikes in infections in some parts of the country, daily Covid cases in India have decreased gradually but steadily through August so far.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two million rupees on May 4 and three million rupees on June 23.

(With contributions from the agency)





