Collegium Picks Cause Heartburn, As Many Judges Are Replaced | India News

Time view The SC college’s decision is a positive step in the direction of bringing much-needed gender parity in the upper corridors of the judiciary.

NEW DELHI: In recommending the appointment of nine justices to the Supreme Court, the SC’s five-member collegiate appears to have replaced many HC justices and overlooked two important criteria outlined by a nine-judge SC court in 1998: equitable representation in various regions and religious communities.With the retirement of Judge Navin Sinha on Wednesday, the CS has a workforce of 24 judges, of which four are from Bombay HC, three from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh (undivided), two from Karnataka, Allahabad, West Bengal and Rajasthan. , while one to Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, TN and Assam.The states that have been without representation in the SC for a long time are six NE states, Odisha, J&K, Himachal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Goa, although these states have in their judicial pool eligible HC judges who could, using the regional balance approach, amounts to SC. In a meeting late on Tuesday, the SC referee made up of CJI and the judges UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and LN Rao selected the judges Hima Kohli (CJ de Telangana HC), BV Nagarathna (Karnataka HC), Bela M Trivedi (Gujarat HC), AS Oka (Karnataka HC CJ), Vikram Nath (Gujarat HC CJ), JK Maheshwari (Sikkim HC CJ), CT Ravikumar (Kerala HC), MM Sundaresh (Madras HC) and the only one from the Bar: ex-ASG PS Narasimha.

Choose to further skew the regional representation philosophy

This is the first time that the college has selected 3 female judges among its options for the appointment of SC. The final appointment of the college selections will mean that India could get its first woman as Chief Justice in Nagarathna Justice when she turns 80 in 2027.

The recommendation of the nine further skews the philosophy of regional representation. The appointment of Judge Kohli would bring the number of judges in the Delhi SC to four, while the appointment of Judge Oka would increase the number of judges in the SC to five with Bombay as its primary HC.

Judge Nagarathna would bring Karnataka HC’s representation in South Carolina to three; Judge Nath would bring Allahabad HC’s representation in SC to three as well. This means that only six states, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP and Tamil Nadu, would represent more than half of the 34 Supreme Court justices, while many others would be left without representation. The college is made up of five judges belonging to just two HCs: two from Andhra Pradesh (indivisible) and three from Mumbai.

The nine-name recommendation has also caused considerable heartburn among many superior judges, who have been in charge of superior courts for a long time and are replaced by much younger judges from the HC who were not appointed CJ of an HC. The main substituted magistrates of the HCs also come from states that have not been represented in the CS for a long time.

This would surely be, as the CJI pointed out a few days ago, a setback for many who legitimately aspired to be selected for the position of judges of the SC.

While evicting the government of the Union from the selection of judges to the constitutional courts and creating the system of “judges-select-judges”, the Supreme Court in 1998 in the case of the Third Judges had said: “The merit is the consideration predominant for the purposes of the appointment of The sc. ” This was emphasized by Judge RF Nariman in his farewell speech last week. He had insisted on the appointment of two, who found no place on the list of nine names chosen by Collegium for appointment to the SC on Tuesday.

In the 1998 ruling, the SC said: “Where, therefore, there are outstanding merits, the holder of the same deserves to be appointed regardless of the fact that he cannot be high on the list of seniority of all India or in your own high court. All that then needs to be recorded when recommending you for appointment is that you have outstanding merits. Where applicants for appointment to the SC do not possess such outstanding merit but nevertheless have the required merit to a roughly equal degree, there may be reasons to recommend one of them because, for example, the particular region of the country in which the one who finds his father HC is not represented in the bank of SC “.