CJI says it is annoyed by the leak of information from the collegiate meeting to the media | India News

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the leak of information about the selection of nine names for appointment as SC judges by the Collegium and the subsequent media coverage even before the process was finalized and Recommendations will be sent to the government of the Union.

Deviating from his speech during Judge Navin Sinha’s farewell function, the CJI said: “The process of appointing judges is sacrosanct and has a certain dignity. My friends in the media must understand and recognize the sanctity of this process. As an institution, we hold the freedom of the media and the rights of the people in high regard. Today’s reflections in some sectors of the media, pending the process, even before formalizing the resolution, are counterproductive ”. “There were instances of well-deserved career progression of brilliant talent that were marred by such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am very upset about it. ”

“I must also put on record the tremendous maturity and responsibility shown by most high-level journalists and the media in showing restraint and not speculating on such a serious matter,” he added.





