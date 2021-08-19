As members praise the Taliban, AIMPLB dissociates itself | India News
LUCKNOW / MUMBAI: The secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, and the national spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani, supported the Taliban and praised the organization for taking over Afghanistan “not with means and resources, but with convictions and faith ”.
The entire Muslim Personal Law Board of India, however, said that it had not expressed any opinion or made any statement on the Taliban and the recent political situation in Afghanistan.
“The opinion of some board members has been portrayed as the position of the AIMPLB by some media channels and wrong things are being attributed to the board. These practices go against the spirit of journalism. Media channels should refrain from such acts and news about the Taliban should not be attributed to @AIMPLB_OFFICIAL, ”the organization tweeted.
Umrain took to social media to call the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan an extraordinary success, a heavenly decision and a sign that wars are won with God’s help.
Sajjad Nomani also called the Afghan Taliban brave for driving the first world armies out of their country and congratulated them for being “unarmed, humble and willing to defend peace and sacrifice.”
“I, on behalf of the Muslims of India, send you our salaam (greetings) for showing courage. You have created history. These are men who do not have sophisticated weapons or other resources, but they forced the world’s most powerful military to leave their country, ”said Nomani. Welcoming the blanket amnesty announced by Taliban leaders in Kabul after they took control of the Afghan capital on August 15, Nomani said that this gesture had sent a positive message to the whole world and would go a long way toward helping change the perception of them to the eyes. of the world community. He also called on the Indian government to engage with the Taliban and help them become part of a peace process in South Asia.
“His brother in India prays that his success will multiply, as this news has given us hope. After years of sacrifice, you have the opportunity to show that Islam it is a religion of peace and for the integral development of humanity ”, he said.
