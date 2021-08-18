India Top Headlines

Women save more on Jan Dhan Yojana’s accounts | India News

MUMBAI: The average balances held by women in Jan Dhan Yojana’s accounts are 30% higher than those of men according to an industry report. The study published by Women’s World Banking and Bank of Baroda estimates that by serving low-income women of Rs 10 crore, public sector banks could attract Rs 25 billion in deposits and empower Rs 40 crore of low income.

The report recommends that banks design products for women that allow them to make small deposits and overcome inhibiting factors. To get them to use the accounts, ask banks to promote awareness and push customers. She has called for the transformation of business correspondents from human ATMs to relationship managers who offer rural women all financial products. Finally, he asks the banks to disaggregate the details of his Jan Dhan account by gender.

“We are fortunate to have a platform like the Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, which may be the world’s greatest women’s empowerment opportunity,” said Sriraman Jagannathan, Executive Vice President, Asia Women’s World Banking.

According to Jagannathan, in any other country, a women’s empowerment program would have to be implemented using a pilot program; In India, most women already have Jan Dhan accounts.

“A good percentage of women, especially those who belong to the low-income group, are still reluctant to take advantage of the full potential of their bank accounts. Rather, they still see it only as a channel for receiving and withdrawing cash. And therein lies an untapped opportunity and untapped potential from a banking perspective, ”said Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda. A pilot test conducted by Bank of Baroda on a specific savings account for women linked to Jan Dhan Yojana was a great success.

The basic bank account, with no charge or minimum balance requirement, attracted large numbers of women after the government announced its decision to transfer Rs 500 a month during the pandemic year to women’s accounts.

“This wave of women’s stories has made her own agency possible. Banks can now see their savings and cash flows and offer loans and other products and services, ”said Jagannathan.

According to Jagannathan, retirement products are crucial for women as they generally outlive men but have no financial assets.





