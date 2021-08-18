Sports

Will Strive To Advance India In Civil Aviation Sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia | India News

INDORE: The Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that his effort will be to lead India forward in the civil aviation sector.

While speaking to the media during her visit to Indore after taking office as Union Minister, Scindia said: “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, who believed in me, I am ready to serve. people. ”

“I am dedicated and my endeavor will be to lead India forward in the civil aviation sector under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he added.

Scindia landed at Indore airport to embark on the three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra. A large number of BJP workers and leaders showed up to warmly welcome their leader.

In particular, Scindia is a deputy of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

He was Minister of State for Trade and Industry of the Union in the government of UPA-II between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Minister of State of the Union (Independent Manager) of Power between 2012 and 2014.

Belonging to the former royal family of Gwalior, Scindia was first chosen for the Lok Sabha of Guna in 2002 after her father Madhavrao Scindia was killed in a plane crash.

