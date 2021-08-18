India Top Headlines

Under India’s Presidency, UN Security Council Unanimously Adopts Two Final Peacekeeping Documents | India News

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council, under the current Presidency of India, unanimously adopted two important final documents on the peacekeeping issue on Wednesday, and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stressed that India believes in “leading by example” when it comes to safety and security. of the UN peacekeepers.

Jaishankar, the president of the Security Council, organized an open debate on peacekeeping under the theme “Protection of protectors.”

During the meeting, a Resolution on ‘Accountability for Crimes Against UN Peacekeepers’ was adopted, as well as a Presidential Declaration on ‘Technology for Peacekeeping’, the first document of its kind. of the UN Security Council on this issue.

The Resolution on Responsibility for Crimes Against UN Peacekeepers, drafted by India, was co-sponsored by all members of the Security Council and a total of more than 80 UN Member States, signifying support from the international community to the issue of peacekeeping, which India has highlighted as one of the priority areas during its current presidency of the powerful 15-nation body.

Through the Presidential Declaration, the United Nations Security Council, noting that peacekeepers are deployed in complex and deteriorating political and security environments, and face asymmetric and complex threats, including terrorism, “highlights the need to take advantage of the technological tools available to support a greater awareness of the situation of peacekeeping missions ”.

It also emphasizes supporting its “frontline peacekeepers through measures to enhance information acquisition and analysis capabilities, including surveillance and monitoring capabilities, which will strengthen the ability to make informed decisions in tactical, operational and strategic levels, within the limits of its competence “. mandate and area of ​​operation and in accordance with existing United Nations guidelines and regulations and in line with international law, including international humanitarian law. ”

The Presidential Statement recognizes that peacekeepers operate in challenging and dangerous environments, and “expresses grave concern about threats to security and targeted attacks against UN peacekeepers in many missions of the United Nations. peace-keeping”.

It also condemns in the strongest terms the murder and all acts of violence against UN peacekeepers, including, but not limited to, the arrest and kidnapping of United Nations personnel working in peacekeeping operations. Peace, recalls that attacks on peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and pays tribute to all peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving in the United Nations.

“The Security Council encourages better integration of new and existing technologies, especially digital technology, to improve support on the ground, security implementation and protection of civilian tasks from Security Council mandates,” He said.

It also encourages troop- and police-contributing countries and field missions to support reliable and cost-effective field-focused technologies driven by the practical needs of end-users in the field, including taking into account a perspective gender, consistent with international human rights standards. international human rights law and international humanitarian law and, in this regard, highlights the need for consultations with Member States and host countries, as appropriate.

On the occasion, India, in coordination with the UN, also announced the launch of the UNITE Aware Platform, which, according to Jaishankar, is an initiative “based on the expectation that a complete peacekeeping operation can be visualized, coordinated and monitor in real time. .

“We must ensure that any attack against a peacekeeper or civilian is predictable, preventable or responded to immediately.

“We have demonstrated today, both in the launch of the UNITE Aware Platform, and in the actionable training elements built into the MoU, that India believes in leading by example when it comes to the safety and security of peacekeepers. from the ONU”. Jaishankar said.

The platform aims to help increase situational awareness and provide ground-related information to peacekeeping forces.

India has contributed $ 1.64 million for this project.

India, in partnership with the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations and the Department of Operational Support, has been working to develop the ‘UNITE AWARE’ mobile technology platform.

India has partnered with the UN to implement the UNITE Aware platform initially in four peacekeeping missions: MINUSMA (Mali), UNMISS (South Sudan), UNFICYP (Cyprus) and AMISOM (Somalia).

Hours earlier, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the government of India and the UN in support of the ‘Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping’ initiative.

The executing agencies for this MoU would be the UN Peacekeeping Center (CUNPK – on the Indian side) and the UN C4ISR Academy for Peace Operations (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) based in Entebbe (Uganda) on the UN side.

The MoU was exchanged between the Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador, TS Tirumurti, and the Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, Atul Khare, during a solemn ceremony at the UN Peacekeeping Monument.

Jaishankar laid a wreath at the monument and Guterres paid tribute to the UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives over the years in the line of duty.

In his address to the open debate, Jaishankar said that it is the Security Council that sends peacekeepers across the continents to “keep the peace” and implement the mandate it decides. “It is therefore the duty of this very august body to also ensure that we provide them with the means to implement that mandate.”

“Historic Resolution of the #UN Security Council to” Protect the Protectors. “Thank all #UNSC members for their contribution and active commitment to strengthening the protection of UN peacekeepers. Thank everyone co-sponsors and other member states for supporting the resolution, “Tirumurti tweeted.





Reference page