The price of LPG rose 265 rupees in 9 months, Congress criticizes the rise of 25 rupees | India News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, Congress strongly criticized the government a day after the price of LPG rose 25 rupees per cylinder. The price of LPG has risen by 265 rupees in the past nine months, representing a whopping 44 percent increase, he said.

Speaking to the media at AICC headquarters, Congressional spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “Prices for LPG cylinders have risen once again by 25 rupees. With the current rise in prices, the price of LPG cylinders in Delhi has risen to 859 rupees. ”

He said that since November 2020, the government has increased prices for LPG cylinders by 265 rupees, which is a 44 percent increase. He also said that since May 2020, the government has not provided any cooking gas subsidies.

Shrinate said: “In 2014, the fuel subsidy was 1.47 million rupees lakh, which was reduced to 12 billion rupees in the 2021 budget.”

Accompanied by party spokesmen Alka Lamba and Radhika Khera, Shrinate said the government earned Rs 4.53 lakh crore through fuel taxes, but no relief was passed to the people of the country.

This is the second month in a row that oil companies have raised domestic cooking gas prices. A domestic cylinder cost Rs 809 on June 1. This rose to Rs 834 on July 1.

The congressional leader, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said: “In June 2013, Modiji said that the people of the country are suffering due to the inflation of the government sitting in Delhi.” Shrinate said: “There can be no other falsehood than this, when the people of the country are reeling from inflation, but the government is not worried about giving them any relief by lowering LPG prices.”

The congressional leader said it is a cruel joke on the people of the country due to the economic slowdown, unemployment and lower incomes. He said that if you compare the prices of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, current crude gas prices are $ 611.14 per metric ton. And according to the current rate of crude gas, LPG cylinders should be sold at Rs 600.7 per cylinder in India.

Criticizing the government’s Ujjwala scheme, he said: “The government keeps praising their Ujjwala scheme, but they forget to mention that 23 million people have been pushed below the poverty level. And how many of them can afford the LPG cylinder that it sells for 859 rupees, he asked.

Shrinate demanded that the government show some sensitivity and cut LPG cylinder prices immediately so that ordinary people get some relief.

Earlier, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Modi government on Twitter for raising the price of LPG. She said that by showing the dream of the Ujjwala scheme, the Union government’s collection fund is flourishing by increasing the price of LPG every month.

Priyanka tweeted: “On July 1 this year, the Union government increased the price of LPG cylinders by 25 rupees and on August 17 it raised the price of LPG cylinders again by 25 rupees. Ujjwala Yojana’s dream, the BJP government collection scheme is flourishing by increasing the price of LPG every month. ”

Meanwhile, subsidized LPG now costs Rs 859 per 14.2kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notice from oil companies.

Unsubsidized LPG rates were increased on August 1 by the same proportion, and prices for subsidized cooking gas have now risen.

There is hardly any difference in the rate of subsidized and unsubsidized cooking gas.

Industry sources said the price of subsidized LPG was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session and the government may have come under fire from the opposition.

The latest increase in the price of subsidized LPG has now brought the cumulative tariff increase from January 1 to Rs 165 per cylinder.

The government eliminated LPG subsidies by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the removal of the subsidies by May 2020.

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder on March 1, 2014.

In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 859.5, while in Kolkata it is priced at Rs 886. For Chennai residents, an LPG cylinder will now cost 875.50 rupees, up from 850.50 rupees.

Meanwhile, diesel prices fell from 19 to 21 countries across the country, while gasoline prices were unchanged, according to the price notice.

This is the first price change in more than a month. Gasoline remains unchanged at Rs 101.84 a liter in Delhi.

However, diesel tariffs have been reduced to Rs 89.67 per liter from Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, fuel now costs Rs 97.24 per liter.

