Taliban Halt India’s Exports and Imports | India News
NEW DELHI: The Taliban have halted all imports and exports with India after entering Kabul and taking control of the country on Sunday.
Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) told ANI that currently, the Taliban have stopped the movement of cargo through Pakistan’s transit routes, thus halting imports from the country.
“We are keeping a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the Pakistan transit route. As of now, the Taliban have stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so imports have practically been stopped. detained, “FIEO’s director general told ANI.
India has long-standing relations with Afghanistan, especially in trade. India has a large investment in Afghanistan.
“In fact, we are one of Afghanistan’s most important partners and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around $ 835 million by 2021. We import goods worth around $ 510 million. But in addition to trade, we have an investment. considerable in Afghanistan. We have invested about $ 3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400 projects in Afghanistan, some of which are currently underway, “Sahai said.
“… Some of the goods are exported from the north-south international transport corridor route, which is now OK. Some of the goods go through Dubai route is also working, “he added.
Sahai said that India has healthy trade relations with Afghanistan. Currently, India’s export profile includes sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices, and transmission towers. “Imports are related and highly dependent on nuts. We also import some chewing gum and onions from them,” said FIEO DG.
Despite the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, the FIEO Director General is hopeful and optimistic about trade relations with Afghanistan.
“I’m pretty sure that over a period of time Afghanistan will also realize that economic development is the only way forward and will continue that kind of trade. I think the new regime will like to have political legitimacy and for that the role from India will be important to them as well, “DG FIEO told ANI.
The Federation of Indian Export Organization expressed concern that dried fruit prices may rise in the coming days due to the turmoil in Afghanistan. India is importing about 85 percent of Afghanistan’s dried fruits.
“I will say that it may not directly affect prices, but the very fact that one of the import sources no longer exists does not rule out speculation of an increase in prices,” Sahai said.
