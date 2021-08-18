India Top Headlines

Seer Ayodhya Files Police Complaint Against Temple Trust Members for Nazul Land Treatment | India News

AYODHYA: Mahant Dharam Das, a principal seer of the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, has filed a police complaint against Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai, all trustees, MLA Deep Narayan Upadhyay, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay’s nephew and the Faizabad tehsil sub-registrar for criminal conspiracy, fraud and misuse of funds donated by Lord Ram’s devotees in the purchase of Nazul lands.

Dharam Das is the disciple of the late Mahant Ram Abhiram Das, who was closely associated with the Ram Temple movement. A prominent face of the Ram Mandir Movement and one of the main litigants on the Hindu side in the lawsuit for the title of Ram Janmabhoomi, filed a complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station regarding the purchase of Nazul lands by the Trust Trust. temple.

Das has also named Faizabad Deputy Registrar SB Singh as a defendant. He said: “Didn’t the deputy registrar’s office know that the ‘nazul’ land was sold twice? Mahant Devendra Prasadacharya had sold this 676 square meter plot to Deep Narayan, nephew of Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, for Rs 20 lakh in February. Deep Narayan sold it to the trust for Rs 2.5 crore in May. The value of this land, according to the DM circle rate, is approximately Rs 35 lakh. ”

The seer also named BJP MLA from the Gosaiganj constituency, Indra Pratap Tiwari and trustee Anil Mishra in complaint for being witnesses in the deal.

He also demanded the dismissal of Rai as secretary and the handing over of trust responsibilities to the seers and mahants of Ayodhya. “The government shouldn’t get involved in temple building, it should rule the country,” Das said.

No trustee reacted on the development, although Prakash Gupta, the head of the field office, said: “If it is Nazul land, then a complaint should have been made to the Nazul officials, not the police. We buy the land and pay money, where is the corruption in this? ”





