SC Rejects Maharashtra Government Statement Against CBI Investigation On Police Transfer And Publication By Anil Deshmukh | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition from the Maharashtra government seeking to set aside two paragraphs related to the transfer and dispatch of police officers, the reinstatement of a CBI FIR officer against the former interior minister of the state, Anil Deshmukh.

A bench of judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said they were inclined to interfere with the July 22 order of the Bombay high court and dismissed the petition. The higher court said it cannot dilute the direction of a constitutional court ordering an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by drawing a line for the agency on what aspect the investigation should take place.

“CBI has to investigate all aspects of the allegations and we cannot limit them. This will be like stripping the powers of a constitutional court, ”the court said.

He said the impression is being created that the state is trying to protect the former interior minister by not allowing the investigation into the aspect of the transfer and dispatch of police officers and the reinstatement of additional police inspector Sachin Waze.

Attorney Rahul Chitnis, who appeared for the Maharashtra government, said the state has withdrawn consent to the CBI investigation and that the High Court order for an investigation was limited to allegations of collecting money from bars and restaurants and no to the transfer, dispatch of police officers and reinstatement of Waje in the police force.

On July 22, the high court said that the IWC may investigate the transfer and positions of police personnel and the reinstatement of Waze in the Mumbai police force “to the extent that this has a nexus with the former Minister of the Interior of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh and his associates “.





Times of India