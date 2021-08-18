India Top Headlines

PM Modi will launch multiple projects in Somnath on August 20 | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat, on August 20 via video conference.

The PMO said in a statement Wednesday that the projects to be inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, the Somnath Exhibition Center and the reconstructed Old (Juna) Somnath temple compound.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Shree Parvati temple during the event.

The Somnath walk has been developed under the PRASHAD scheme (Rejuvenation of pilgrimage and spiritual unity, increase of heritage) at a total cost of more than 47 million rupees.

The Somnath Exhibition Center, developed on the premises of the ‘Tourist Facilitation Center’, displays the exhibits of dismantled parts of the ancient Somnath temple and its sculptures which have the architecture of the Nagar-style temple of ancient Somnath.

The rebuilt Old (Juna) Somnath temple compound has been completed by the Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs 3.5 crore, the statement said.

This temple is also known as the Ahilyabai Temple as it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore when she discovered that the ancient temple was in ruins. The entire old temple complex has been comprehensively remodeled for the safety of pilgrims and with increased capacity, he added.

It is proposed to build the Shree Parvati Temple with a total outlay of Rs 30 million. This will include the construction of temples in Sompura Salats Style, the development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.





