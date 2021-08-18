Over 4,500 Afghan students on campus in India hold their breath | India News

India Top Headlines

Over 4,500 Afghan students on campus in India hold their breath

Shazia felt a knot in her stomach when the news broke that the Taliban had invaded Kabul. He sat with his Afghan roommate Shekaba and watched the images unfold of his people at home running down the runway and jostling to board a plane to flee the country.

Sitting inside an apartment in Pune, which is home to hundreds of Afghan students, Shazia and Shekaba did not know whether to feel lucky to be away from the atrocities unfolding at home. “My mother is a housewife and my sister studies in the ninth class. The Taliban have announced that no woman should go out unless accompanied by men. I don’t have my father and my brother is in Kabul. I don’t know what to do, whether to pursue my dreams of continuing to study leaving my mother and sister alone or if I should return, ”said the 21-year-old from Mazar-i-Sharif, the first girl in her family to go to school. and make the leap to a foreign land to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer applications.

For the Afghan student community, especially girls like Shazia and Shekaba, the Taliban takeover is a terrifying reminder of a time when women were denied education, forced to wear burqas, banned leaving home without a male guardian and being pushed into sexual slavery under disguise. of marriage. “We do not trust the guarantees of the Taliban. History shows that they do not want girls to study or work. All Afghan girls in India are worried about their future and wonder if some rule will stop them. If not, I will not return. I will ask other countries to do something for us. ”

His fears are echoed among others enrolled in universities in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. According to the AISHE Report of the India Higher Education Survey 2019-20, India recorded 4,504 student admissions from Afghanistan, the second highest flow of students from any country to India. Low living costs, 1,000 annual ICCR scholarships, easy-to-obtain visa, and cultural similarities have attracted Afghans. Its highest concentration is in Pune, which currently has around 1,500 graduate and postgraduate students, as well as doctoral scholars from various provinces.

Many of those at the end of their programs are now seeking help in extending their visas. “Going back to Afghanistan means the death and destruction of all the dreams I have worked for in the last eight years,” said Safoora (name changed), 26, who is studying in Bangalore. Safoora’s cousin, who worked with the recently overthrown government, has been missing for the past two days. Safoora fears that she too will be on the Taliban’s target list if she returns.

Many are torn between thoughts for their own safety and concern for their families at home; their visas are about to expire and the parents beg them to stay in India. Nadeem (name changed), who is pursuing an MBA in Bengaluru, called his parents with great concern on Monday. “Son, we are safe, we are at home but you are not coming to Afghanistan” they said a lot to his relief. “Thank goodness the internet and the phones are still working.” But anxiety about what will happen next is weighing him down. “All I can do now is pray that the Taliban do not harm civilians.”

For first-generation students like Shukrallah Ahamadi in Pune, who hoped to rid their family of the poverty and despair they have seen, the Taliban takeover has brought dire consequences. “My older brothers had to drop out of school and do odd jobs to support my family. As I was good at studies, I got the ICCR scholarship to study in India. I had planned to complete my MBA, go home, get a good job, and give my mother and brothers a better life. My education was his hope for a better future and now everything is shattered. All we hope and pray for is that the Indian government will allow Afghan students to stay in the country for at least two years after completing our course. There is nothing we can do in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan with an MBA degree, ”he lamented.

On a more optimistic note, Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray met 11 Afghan students in Mumbai on Tuesday and assured them of their safety in Maharashtra. He said the state would coordinate with the Foreign Ministry to resolve the status of his visa. The JNU Student Union has also written a letter to the Vice Chancellor to facilitate the return of Afghan students to campus and grant the necessary permits and hostel accommodation, particularly to female students.





