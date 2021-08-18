India Top Headlines

One day after SC rejected Deshmukh’s statement, ED issues new subpoena | India News

NEW DELHI: One day after the Supreme Court rejected the request of former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh to seek protection from arrest, the Directorate of Enforcement issued a new summons for him and his son Hrishikesh asking them to appear before the agency in person and record statements in a money laundering case against you.

Deshmukh, who was asked to appear Wednesday, has been on the run for the past few months since searches were carried out at his facility in June. His two personal assistants have already been arrested in the same case and have substantiated the allegations of the alleged bribery. Deshmukh has not been traceable since then despite the agency repeatedly raiding his alleged hiding places in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The former Interior Minister of Maharashtra is wanted in an extortion and money laundering case. The agency has already attached his properties and those in the names of his family members worth more than 4 million rupees, accusing Deshmukh of misusing the interior minister’s office while in office.

Deshmukh, according to the ED, had asked senior police officers to extort money from the owners of orchestral bars in Mumbai. They were reportedly set a target of 100 million rupees for such illegal collections, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had charged in a letter to the chief minister.

Deshmukh did not appear for questioning in four previous subpoenas saying that he has approached the SC and is awaiting their response. Shortly after raids were carried out on his Nagpur facility last month, Deshmukh had posted a video message saying that he would appear in the emergency department following the high court’s decision on his petition.

“I received the subpoena from ED after which I filed a petition in the Supreme Court. I will go to the emergency department to register my statement after the decision of the SC, ”Deshmukh had said then. Senior Emergency Department officials say the former interior minister has exhausted all his options and has been circumventing the law, which is criminal in nature.





