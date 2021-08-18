India Top Headlines

Northeast is India’s Cancer Capital According to Government Study | India News

ITANAGAR: The Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh and Aizawl in Mizoram had the highest incidence of new cancer cases in the country among women and men, respectively, according to a government report.

The report, released by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Center for Informatics and Disease Research (NCDIR), stated that Papumpare district has 219.8 per lakh of cancer cases among women.

Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, has 269.4 per lakh of cases among men, he said.

Northeast India is the country’s cancer capital with the highest age-adjusted cancer incidence rates of newly diagnosed cancer cases, said Dr. Kaling Jerang, Principal Investigator of the Population-Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat.

The PBCR project under the ICMR-NCDIR, Bengaluru, has been studying cancer trends under the National Cancer Registry Program (NCRP), it said on Tuesday.

He hoped that the cancer data revealed by the project would be used by the government in policy-making decisions related to cancer prevention, treatment, and management.

The estimated number of cancer cases in the Northeast in 2020 was 50,317, of which 27,503 were men and 22,814 women, according to the report.

Esophageal cancer was most prevalent in the region with 5,785 cases last year, he said. Esophageal cancer will remain more prevalent in the Northeast until at least 2025, the report predicted.

Breast and lung cancer are the next most common cancers found in the Northeast, according to the report.

There were 3,674 breast cancer cases in the region last year and 3,413 lung cancer cases, it added.

The ICMR-NCDIR study further revealed that Papum Pare also recorded the steepest age-adjusted incidence rate (AAR) for cancer of the stomach (men), liver (both sexes), cervix, ovary, and thyroid.

Across the Northeast, esophageal cancer (13.6%) is highest among men, followed by lung cancer (10.9%) and stomach cancer (8.7%).

Among women, the breast is the main site of cancer (14.5%), followed by the cervix (12.2%) and the gallbladder (7.1%), according to the report. PTI





