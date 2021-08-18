India Top Headlines

NEP to Turn India into a Global Knowledge Center, Says Pradhan | India News

CALCUTTA: The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will turn India into a global knowledge center where IITs will play a crucial role, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

The IITs will not just be ‘learning centers’ but ‘nation-building centers’, he said addressing the program of the 71st day of the founding of IIT Kharagpur in virtual mode.

“NEP 2020, which has completed a year, aims to realize the vision of accessibility and equality in education … As more young people aspire to pursue a technical education, we ensure that none are deprived for lack proficiency in English, “Pradhan said.

NEP 2020 will break down barriers and revolutionize the way technical education is delivered to deserving candidates, the minister said.

The minister said that some engineering universities across the country will provide technical education in widely used regional languages ​​for those who do not wish to study in English.

Stating that IIT Kharagpur is incorporating the objectives of the NEP, he urged its authorities to prioritize the goals of excellence, with the greater objective of turning it from a ‘Learning Center’ into a ‘National Building Center’.

Pradhan said that when India entered the 75th Independence just a few days ago, it is a pleasure that “we are celebrating the 71st day of the founding of IIT Kharagpur.”

Initially, the IIT started operations at 5, Esplanade East, Kolkata, and very soon moved to Hijli in the undivided district of Medinipur in 1950. The current name ‘Indian Institute of Technology’ was adopted before the formal opening of the institute on August 18, 1951., by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Education Secretary Amit Khare, who also addressed the program virtually, said that while IIT Kharagpur is the oldest IIT in terms of age, it happens to be the youngest in terms of new technologies and initiatives.

“From engineering to management school, law school and very soon an institute of medical sciences, IIT Kharagpur has fully explored the potential of multidisciplinary learning,” he said.

IIT Kharagpur director VK Tewari, who was present in the campus auditorium where a small number of people from the institute were present, said in response to Khare that the institute’s medical faculty will open in November.





