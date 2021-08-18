India Top Headlines

ITBP Canines Returned to Afghanistan to Now Serve in Chhattisgarh Anti-Naxal Operations | India News

NEW DELHI: Three fighting canines that were part of the ITBP command’s security contingent in Afghanistan will soon be deployed with the border guard forces anti-naxal operations unit operating in Chhattisgarh, officials said Wednesday.

The three dogs, Roobi (a female Belgian Malinois), Maya (female Labrador) and Bobby (male Doberman), have been sent to a special kennel at the ITBP camp in the Chhawla area of ​​southwest Delhi after who landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Tuesday aboard a special military evacuation flight from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The dogs served for about three years with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) command contingent guarding the Indian Embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and its diplomatic staff.

“The three dogs detected many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and protected the lives not only of Indian diplomats but also of local Afghan civilians working at the embassy.”

“They will soon be deployed with ITBP units to undertake anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh,” an official source said.

The dogs were bred and trained at the ITBP’s National Dog Training Center (NTCD) in Bhanu, near Chandigarh, before being sent abroad.

The dogs were part of the 150-member Indian contingent, including 99 ITBP commandos, who took an IAF plane Tuesday morning from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to reach Hindon via a refueling stop of fuel at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

With this withdrawal, the entire force of the force, which is primarily responsible for protecting the Royal Line of Control (LAC) with China, has withdrawn from that country, including all diplomats and Embassy personnel.

India had deployed more than 300 ITBP commandos to secure its embassy, ​​consulates and diplomats in Afghanistan.

It was first deployed to protect the premises of the Kabul Embassy and its residents in November 2002.

He subsequently sent his additional detachments to similarly protect the Indian consulates located in Jalalabad, Kandhar, Mazar-e-Sharif and Herat.

The consulate detachments have already been withdrawn after they were recently closed due to the current crisis in the country and also due to a negligible step as the coronavirus pandemic took over the world.

Some of the commandos returned from Kabul on previous flights.





