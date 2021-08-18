India Top Headlines

Invitation ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ of BJP for the third wave of Covid-19: Sanjay Raut | India News

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Wednesday that the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, carried out by various Union ministers in various states, was an “invitation for a third wave of Covid-19”.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said they have asked the BJP to be patient.

“The ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ is an invitation for a third wave of Covid-19. The BJP is doing it deliberately, “said member Rajya Sabha.

In particular, the newly incorporated ministers of the Union Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil and Bhagwat Karad earlier this week embarked on the ‘Jan Ashirwad’ yatras in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to the people and thank them for the BJP’s victory in elections in the recent past.

When asked about Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray among the country’s top five CMs in a poll conducted by a media organization, Raut said: “The BJP is trying to discredit this opinion poll, because not a single Prime Minister of the BJP has reached the top five in the country. ”

Why is there no BJP CM on this top five list? I ask.

Raut also reminded the BJP that when the findings of such polls were in his favor, his party workers played ‘dhols’ and celebrated it.

“We will also have some fireworks,” said Shiv Sena’s chief spokesman, expressing confidence that Thackeray will become the country’s chief prime minister in the coming days.

On Thackeray being criticized for very few public appearances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Raut said: “What about other chief ministers who are in the top five (poll list)? Did they just sit at home and still find themselves in the top five? CM Thackeray has been taking cautious steps to get people out of the Covid-19 situation. ”

Thackeray has taken firm steps and his work has also been praised by the court. His work in the fields of education, development and infrastructure is recognized by everyone and the whole country is watching him, Raut said.





