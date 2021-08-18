India Top Headlines

India Welcomes ASEAN Consensus on Myanmar: Ambassador Tirumurti | India News

UNITED NATIONS: India chaired a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on Myanmar and welcomed the ASEAN five-point consensus on Tuesday.

“He chaired the closed meeting of the #UN Security Council on Myanmar. I appreciate the briefing of the Foreign Minister II of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Yusof, who is the ASEAN Special Envoy in Myanmar,” tweeted the Permanent Representative of India to the UN and current President of the UN Security Council, Ambassador TS Tirumurti.

“India welcomes @Asean ‘Five Point Consensus’ and looks forward to the visit to Myanmar by the ASEAN envoy,” he said.

The Asean five-point consensus establishes that there will be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties should exercise the utmost restraint; A constructive dialogue will begin between all interested parties to seek a peaceful solution in the interest of the people.

He said that a special envoy of the ASEAN presidency will facilitate the mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the ASEAN Secretary General; Asean will provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Center (Asean Humanitarian Assistance Coordination Center on Disaster Management); and the special envoy and the delegation will visit Myanmar to meet with all stakeholders.





