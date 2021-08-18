India Top Headlines

India reports 35,178 new cases of Covid-19, 440 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday reported 35,178 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 4.32,519 with 440 new deaths.

Active cases from India are down to 3.67,415. “Active cases constitute 1.14% of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

However, India’s recovery rate is currently at 97.52%, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 56 crore milestone.

55.05,075 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

“A total of 49,84,27,083 samples were tested for Covid-19 as of August 17. Of these, 17,97,559 samples were tested yesterday,” the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 percent. It has been below three percent for the past 53 days, according to the Health Ministry.

India on Tuesday had registered 25,166 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest in 154 days.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two million rupees on May 4 and three million rupees on June 23.

