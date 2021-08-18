India Top Headlines

India on track to outperform its current contribution to controlling climate change: COP 26 President-designate | India News

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 26th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, UK, its President-designate Alok Sharma, who was on a three-day visit to India, noted on Wednesday that the country is already on track to exceed its current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to verify environmental concerns.

But based on ongoing discussions, the government could review and update India’s target before COP26 as the country may not commit to the mid-century ‘net zero’ emissions timeline as proposed by the United States. , the UK and Europe. Union.

The country also appears to be open to the idea of ​​coming up with an enhanced climate action goal by adding all the new steps it has already been taking beyond its existing commitment under the Paris Agreement.

India’s ambitious new renewable energy target of 450 GW, land degradation neutrality and making Indian Railways a ‘net zero’ carbon emitter by 2030, which the country has already been working on, will be part of the country’s enhanced ambition (mitigation targets). Taken together, these actions would not only further reduce the emission intensity of its GDP, but would also substantially increase the share of non-fossil fuels in the overall energy mix in 10 years.

“If you look at these goals, which are already beyond India’s 2015 NDCs, they can be added to achieve much more than we had promised five years ago. It’s only now a matter of putting it together and sending it to the UNFCCC, “said one official, aware of the discussion about the country’s preparation for COP26.

The issues of India’s excessive achievement of the current NDCs and ambitious new goals on different fronts came up for extensive discussion during a meeting of Sharma, also a former British minister, with cabinet ministers Bhupender Yadav, RK Singh, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Prime Minister’s Chief Secretary, PK Mishra, here for the past two days.

The ministers assured Sharma that India will work constructively to achieve a “successful and balanced” outcome at COP26, reiterating the country’s position that climate action must be “determined at the national level.”

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday underscored India’s position on COP26, advocating that “the differentiation and operability of the flexibility provided in the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement for developing countries should be the decision-making center ”.

Yadav reminded Sharma of the need for “higher concrete actions” in terms of climate finance and technology transfer by developed countries.

The COP26 chair-designate, in turn, promised to work on India’s concerns, including the financial contribution of $ 100 billion per year from rich nations to support the adaptation needs of developing countries.

Sharma assured India of a final implementation plan according to the ministerial meeting held in July. “Minister Bhupender Yadav and I reviewed the issues that were raised at the July ministerial meeting and agreed to continue to cooperate very closely to ensure that COP26 keeps 1.5 degrees Celsius (goal) within reach,” Sharma said.

At a media roundtable on Wednesday, Sharma looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Glasgow to present climate leadership at the international forum. The leaders’ summit will be held from November 1-2.

The UK plans to hold another round of ministerial meetings, which they could physically attend, before COP26.

Concluding his three-day visit to India, Sharma said in a statement that he was incredibly encouraged by Prime Minister Modi’s visionary speech on Independence Day, in particular the reference to renewable energy and green hydrogen.





