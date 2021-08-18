India Top Headlines

India and US Strengthen Partnership Amid Afghan Crisis | India News

As events in Afghanistan pose entirely new challenges, India and the US are redoubling their partnership.

Government sources said on the ground in Kabul, the United States gave priority to Indian planes at the airport that is currently under its control, to allow India to evacuate its embassy staff and officials on an Indian Air Force plane. This helped India move quickly and virtually at the last minute.

On Wednesday, the Taliban reportedly erected barricades and checkpoints in different parts of Kabul, seriously affecting the movement of people heading to the airport. The Kabul airport is under the control of the United States, on which, sources say, India depends to get its people out of Afghanistan in the coming days.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar spoke about Afghanistan with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, minutes after landing in New York on Tuesday. Shortly after, he tweeted: “You discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. He underscored the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. I deeply appreciate US efforts in this regard.”

News reports say the United States will have about 6,000 troops to secure Kabul airport in the coming days. The NSA Ajit Doval also had a conversation with his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, about the future of Afghanistan.

India and the United States, the sources said, may have had divergent views on how to deal with Afghanistan, but in the changed environment, greater convergences are building.

In the changing geopolitical context, particularly in the extended region, the growing political convergences between Russia, China and Pakistan, particularly with a Taliban-led Afghanistan at the center, are bringing the United States and India closer together. This could have important implications for regional security and great power competition.

The new informal grouping could have Qatar and Turkey playing peripheral but important roles. For example, reports say that the alleged “deal” to return the Taliban to power in Afghanistan was reached in Turkey, while Qatar had promised to facilitate the movement of diplomats and foreigners out of Kabul.

Russia says it has kept its diplomats in Kabul and the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, was quoted by Moscow’s Ekho Moskvy radio station as saying: “The situation in Kabul is better now (under the Taliban) than under Ashraf Ghani. “.

On Tuesday, Taliban leaders entered Kandahar from Pakistan, once again highlighting the close relations between them.





