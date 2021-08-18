India Top Headlines

Government: Tax exemptions should for purchased vehicles against scrapped | India News

NEW DELHI: State governments will have to offer a discount on the road tax, also known as a motor vehicle tax, while registering new vehicles purchased against scrapped ones, the Highway Transportation Ministry said Tuesday. The discount must be between 1% and 15% for commercial vehicles and between 1% and 25% for private vehicles. States can decide final fees.

This change is being made to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to encourage people to recall their old, polluting vehicles, authorities said. “Regarding the discount on the road tax, we are introducing the change in the rules. It’s not a warning, ”Deputy Secretary (transportation) Amit Varadan told TOI.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy Will Help States Get More Revenue: Gadkari

The Center is empowered under the concurrent list to decide the principle of taxation and we have done so under the legal framework. Some states had asked how we were doing this. We have shared the legal provision, ”said Deputy Secretary (transportation) Amit Varadan.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was confident that all states will cooperate in the implementation of the vehicle scrapping policy.

“State governments will get more revenue as there will be an increase of around 25-30% in new vehicle sales. This will generate more taxes for the states and the Center. This policy will create more jobs, reduce vehicle pollution. If people do not dispose of old vehicles, they will not buy new ones, ”said the minister.

The government has notified the total exemption of the registration fee for new vehicles purchased against the scrapping of old ones. The road tax discount, registration exemption and up to 5% discount on the cost of the new vehicle by vehicle manufacturers can only be taken advantage of after presenting a valid scrapping certificate. People can also exchange such certificates.





Times of India