India Top Headlines

Facebook Asks Rahul Gandhi to Remove Posts About Minor Gang Rape Victim from Instagram | India News

NEW DELHI: As controversy continues over Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi, who posted photos on Twitter of the family of a minor Delhi girl allegedly gang-raped and murdered, Facebook has asked him to remove similar posts on Instagram.

In a notification sent to Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Facebook said: “Dear Mr. Gandhi: This correspondence is a follow-up to our correspondence on August 16 in which we sent a notification that we received from the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights. Niño (NCPCR) on August 10. . ”

The notice further read: “According to the NCPCR notice of August 10, a post that you uploaded through your Instagram account is illegal under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015; Section 23 of the POCSO Act of 2012; and Section 288A of the Indian Penal Law. Code (IPC). According to the NCPCR note, you are requested to remove this post promptly. ”

NCPCR had sent the first notice to Facebook on August 10. However, he did not receive any response from Facebook.

Subsequently, NCPCR issued a second notice to Facebook on August 13 with a severe warning and an order to appear before him via video conference on August 17.

It said: “The Commission had become aware of a video posted on Shri Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram profile in which the identity of the minor victim’s family was revealed … which was observed to be a violation of the provisions prescribed by law. The matter was referred to Facebook to remove the post and take action against Shri Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram profile within 3 days. However, no report of response / action taken has been received even after the lapse of 3 days. ”

NCPCR told Facebook that sections 13 and 14 of the CPCR Act required it to appear in person via video conference on the matter at 5 p.m. on August 17 to present the action taken and explain the reasons for the delay.

Issuing a warning, NCPCR said: “Please note that if you do not comply with this order without a legal excuse, you will be subject to the consequences of the absence as provided in rules 10 and 12 of order XVI of the Civil Code Procedure ( CrPC) 1908 “.

However, Facebook responded and notified Rahul Gandhi and asked him to remove the controversial post.

After the development of the matter, NCPCR exempted Facebook from appearing before it on Tuesday.

NCPCR is likely to issue an order on the matter very soon.

NCPCR had issued a similar notice to Twitter after which Rahul Gandhi’s identifier was blocked on August 7. Twitter unblocked him after reports appeared in a section of the media suggesting that the victim’s mother had consented to Rahul Gandhi for the publication of her photograph.

However, on Tuesday, the victim’s mother was seen telling another section of the media that she had not given her consent for the family photos to be posted on Twitter. The issue has taken a new turn since then with the BJP demanding that Twitter again block Rahul Gandhi’s profile.





Original source