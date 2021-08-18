Evacuate children and women at least: Af Sikhs, Hindus to Indian government | India News
AMRITSAR: Afghanistan Sikh and Hindu minorities have made a desperate call to India to at least evacuate their women and children as some escape routes remain open and Kabul protests against the insurgents’ seizure of power, report Yudhvir Rana and Shariq Majeed.
A Sikh community leader, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We have heard of a fight between the Taliban and anti-Taliban mujahideen in the Panjshir Valley and elsewhere. In Kabul, people have taken to the streets against the Taliban, while we feel very unsafe even within the gurdwara. We hope that India will come to our rescue, or at least evacuate the Hindu and Sikh women and children. ” He said the community feared a return to the brutality of the 1996-2001 Taliban regime.
Taliban filming video in gurdwara: Hindus and Sikhs who had taken refuge there were forced to say on camera that Taliban assurances made them feel safe, said another Sikh who wished to remain anonymous.
