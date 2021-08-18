India Top Headlines

Covid Vaccine for Children Probably in September or Shortly After: Expert | India News

Phase II and III Trials of Covaxin for pediatric use are currently underway and the vaccine could be available for this age group in September or shortly thereafter, said Dr. Priya Abraham, director of the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. Excerpts from the interview:

How far has the Covaxin trial in children progressed and by when can a vaccine be expected?

Phase II and III trials of Covaxin are currently underway for children between the ages of 2 and 18. Hopefully the results will be available soon. They will be presented to regulators. So by September or right after, we may have Covid-19 vaccines for children. Apart from this, the trial of the Zydus Cadila vaccine is also being carried out for children.

Apart from these, what other vaccines are being prepared?

The Zydus Cadila vaccine will be the first DNA vaccine available for use. In addition, there is the m-RNA vaccine from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, the Biological-E vaccine, the Novovax from the Serum Institute of India and, another interesting, an intranasal vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which does not require a prick and can be administered through of the nostrils.

Are any of the available vaccines effective in the Delta Plus variant?

First, the Delta-plus variant is less likely to spread than Delta, which is present in more than 130 countries. In NIV, we have studied the antibodies produced in vaccinated people and compared them with this variant. We found that the effectiveness of the antibodies against Delta is reduced by two to three times. However, vaccines protect against variants.

Will we need a booster dose? Is any study being carried out?

Studies have been carried out abroad. At least seven different vaccines have been tried for booster doses. Now the WHO has put an end to it until more countries catch up on vaccination.

Is the combination and combination of vaccines studied?

There was a situation where two different vaccines were inadvertently administered in two doses. We tested those samples in NIV and found that the patients were safe. No adverse effect was observed.





