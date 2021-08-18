India Top Headlines

Coordinating with the Center for the safe return of 200 Bengal residents stranded in Afghanistan: Mamata | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that her government is coordinating with the Center for the safe return of more than 200 people from the state who are still stranded in Afghanistan.

She said the stranded West Bengal residents are from Kalimpong and Terai who were working in Afghanistan.

“The chief secretary will write to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) to bring them back,” he told reporters.

Holding that the crisis in Afghanistan is a big problem, he said: “We must first ensure the safety of the Indians.”

Asked whether the BJP government in the Center should review immigration policy in light of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, “it is a sensitive issue and an important political decision. The MEA is monitoring the crisis situation. It should not. comment on today. ”





Times of India