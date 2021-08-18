India Top Headlines

Collegium selects 3 women for SC, one to become the first CJI woman | India News

NEW DELHI: The college led by Judge NV Ramana has selected nine names to fill the most vacancies on the Supreme Court, including three unprecedented women, one of whom, Judge BV Nagarathna of Karnataka HC, could become the first woman in presidency of India. .

Other shortlisted names to be recommended to the government for appointment as Judges are: Telangana HC CJ Hima Kohli (mother HC Delhi), Judge Bela M Trivedi of Gujarat HC (who started his career in the Gujarat Judicial Service), Karnataka CJ AS Oka (mother HC Bombay), Chief Justice of Gujarat HC Vikram Nath (father HC Allahabad), Chief Justice of Sikkim HC JK Maheshwari (father HC Madhya Pradesh), Judge CT Ravi Kumar and MM Sundaresh (both parents HC Madras).

Former Additional Attorney General PS Narasimha is the only selection from the bar for appointment directly as SC judge.

Although it would bring the SC’s judging force to nearly 34, another vacancy would be created on Wednesday with the retirement of Judge Navin Sinha. However, the selection of nine, if the recommendations are accepted by the government, would concentrate the population of judges in the SC mainly in a few states: Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Collegium, which also includes judges UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and LN Rao, appeared to have completely ignored the northeastern states, which in the last 15 years only had three judges in HK Sema, MK Sharma and Ranjan Gogoi.

The nine selected also appear to have replaced many senior judges and bypassed the SC constitutional court judgment, which created the framework of the judge selection system, suggesting an equitable regional and multicultural balance in the selection of judges. Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh was not represented in the SC for a long time and while there are judges with the required seniority available in the group, their aspirations have been hit by the Collegium in their Tuesday night meeting.

Judge BV Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, daughter of the 19th CJI Engalaguppe Seetharamiah Venkataramiah, had registered as a defender on October 28, 1987 in Bangalore. She was appointed an additional judge for the Karnataka HC on February 18, 2008 and was appointed permanent judge on February 17, 2010.

She will have a term, at the time of appointment as SC judge, until October 29, 2027 and may have a term of almost nine months as the first female CJI after succeeding Judge Surya kant, who would retire as CJI on February 9, 2027.





