Chaos in the northeast, where the Modi government is: Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, Congress alleged that there was total chaos and a total collapse of law and order and the constitutional machinery in the Northeast under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah.

The party’s leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, asked where the Modi government is when there are warlike hostilities between states governed by BJP-NDA and when the evildoers are attacking the Meghalaya governor’s convoy and militants firing in the streets.

“Chaos prevails and the total collapse of law and order and the constitutional machinery in the Northeast under the supervision of PM and HM,” he said on Twitter.

“The confrontation between Assam and Mizoram and the police shooting continues. 7 died before. A war similar to hostilities between two states ruled by the BJP-NDA. The evildoers attack the convoy of the governor of Meghalaya. The militants were shooting at the streets. The state interior minister has resigned. China’s intrusion into Arunachal. Where is the Modi government? “he asked.

A curfew was imposed in Shillong and mobile internet services were withdrawn in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the capital Meghalaya and nearby areas on Independence Day during a funeral procession for a former militant. , who died in a recent police encounter.

Previously, in violent clashes between the Assam police and Mizoram, several policemen were killed amid border tensions between the two states.





