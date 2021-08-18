India Top Headlines

Center will do everything possible to bring back the Indians of Afghanistan: Jyotiraditya Scindia | India News

SHAJAPUR: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the central government will do everything possible, as it did in the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, to bring back Indian citizens from Afghanistan, which has been witness to the resurgence of the militant group Taliban.

The Vande Bharat Mission was carried out last year to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries after the suspension of regular international flights following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Indian government will bring its citizens back to their homes from Afghanistan, as we did in the Vande Bharat Mission, via Air India and Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, in any way possible,” he said. Scindia told reporters Tuesday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur, where she arrived as part of her ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

Scindia said that the Union government had started the evacuation of Afghanistan last Friday.

“The evacuation process continued for three days. But, as a flight was about to take off on Sunday, a NOTAM (a warning to alert aircraft pilots of potential dangers along a flight path) was received following the shots fired at the Kabul airport. “, He said.

Following NOTAM, the airspace over Kabul was closed, thus hampering the evacuation process on Monday, the minister said.

Later, an IAF plane went to Kabul on Tuesday and brought Indian nationals, he said.

“We will leave no stone unturned to bring back all of our citizens from Afghanistan. We have done it before under the Vande Bharat Mission, ”said the minister.

After starting her ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from MP’s Dewas district on Tuesday morning, Scindia arrived in Shajapur late at night.

As part of the tour, several newly recruited Union ministers are reaching out to people and informing them about the Center’s wellness plans.

In addition to Scindia, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel also toured the Gwalior district on Tuesday.





Reference page