Cabinet decision on edible oils and oil palm changes the rules of the game: PM Modi | India News

Today’s Cabinet Decision on National Edible Oils Mission: Oil Palm Will Be a Game Changer When It Comes to Help … https://t.co/kgE41yD9k4 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1629293446000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that the Union Cabinet decision on the National Mission on Edible Oils-Palm Oil will be a “game changer” to help oil palm growers and create a self-sufficient India. .The cabinet approved a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 million to promote domestic oil palm cultivation over the next five years and reduce the country’s dependence on edible oil imports.In a tweet, Modi said: “Today’s cabinet decision on the National Mission on Edible Oils: Oil Palm will be a game changer when it comes to helping oil palm growers and creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Northeast , and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will especially benefit from this. ”

Reacting to another cabinet decision, the prime minister said that the revival of the Northeast Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation will particularly help farmers in the region and further popularize Northeast products across India.

Cabinet also gave its go-ahead to the ratification of the Kigali Amendment for the phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by India under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.