Air India moves HC challenging decision to annul order to fire pilots | India News

NEW DELHI: Air India approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenging a single judge’s order overturning the national airline’s decision to terminate the pilots’ services, both permanent and contract, and ordering their reinstatement.

The appeals were heard before a court by judges Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh and were included in the process on August 24 at the request of Air India’s lawyer.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta, representing Air India, stated that a second set of appeals will be filed next week and that these petitions will also be heard with them.

Air India has challenged the single judge’s June 1 order that had also ordered back wages to be paid to reinstated pilots.

The high court had said that back wages, including allowances, must be paid at par with what the pilots on duty received and in accordance with government rules.

It had also said that the extension of the contract, in the future, of the contracted pilots would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance.

The order was approved in more than 40 requests by pilots whose services were canceled by Air India on August 13 last year.

The pilots whose jobs were initially fired went to court in July last year seeking directions to Air India to accept the withdrawal of the resignations submitted by them.

However, on August 13, 2020, Air India issued termination letters to various pilots, including those who wanted to withdraw their resignations.

The pilots subsequently moved to the higher court against Air India’s August 13, 2020 decision.

Some pilots had initially submitted their resignations due to Air India’s delay in paying salaries and benefits.

They also maintained that their notice deadlines were not shortened or issued a no-objection certificate after receiving the resignation.

They also maintained that the resignations were subsequently withdrawn, but Air India did not accept the withdrawal.





