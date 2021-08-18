India Top Headlines

1st in 5 months: 7-day average of Covid cases in India falls below 35k | India News

Despite spikes in infections in some parts of the country, daily Covid-19 cases in India have gradually but steadily decreased through August so far. The country’s seven-day moving average of daily cases fell below 35,000 on Wednesday for the first time in nearly five months. The seven-day average stood at 34,965 on Wednesday, down from 40,832 on Aug. 1. The last time the average was below the 35,000 mark was on March 20 of this year (34,284).

India recorded 36,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, an increase from the 35,134 reported the day before, but significantly below last Wednesday’s count of 41,649, according to TOI’s Covid database.

For the second day in a row, Kerala’s daily count remained above 21,000. The state reported 21,427 new cases, representing 59% of all cases detected in the country on Wednesday. The test positivity rate in Kerala was over 15% for the second day in a row.

In Maharashtra, case detections and daily deaths also ticked up on Wednesday. After reporting fewer than 4,500 cases over the past two days, the state recorded 5,132 cases and 158 deaths, including five in Mumbai. The city added 285 patients who tested positive for Covid up from 196 on Tuesday.

India reported 524 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, the highest daily figure in six days, as Maharashtra and Kerala (179) recorded more deaths than in recent days. Odisha reported 65 deaths, Tamil Nadu 31, Karnataka 22, and Andhra Pradesh and Assam 15 each.





