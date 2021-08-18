India Top Headlines

19,000 Unitech floor buyers to take over in 4 years, SC reported | India News

NEW DELHI: In great relief to the more than 19,000 homebuyers who reserved apartments a decade ago at Unitech but are still awaiting possession, the Center’s appointed board of directors told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the real estate firm , which has been in financial trouble, is scheduled to resume and the flats will be delivered in a staggered manner over four years.

The group’s former management, led by its promoter Sanjay Chandra, was removed by the high court after it was discovered that a large amount of money was diverted from home buyers, resulting in a huge financial crisis and a stop in the construction that left the buyers. in a jolt. Chandra and her younger brother are in jail for cheating on home buyers.

Expressing confidence that it could complete Unitech’s 78 residential and 13 unfinished commercial projects, the board said 15,000 buyers have expressed faith in the new management, with only 10% requesting a refund.

‘2.5k Unitech flats to be delivered in one year, another 5k in 24 months’

Thereafter, the supreme court gave those who wanted a refund one last chance to opt for a flat.

Additional Attorney General N Venkataraman, who appeared for the company, told a court of judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah that only around 5,000 crore is needed to complete construction, while the total recoverable amount is around 30,000. million rupees, which includes funds diverted by developers and amount to be paid by home buyers.

He said the funds could be raised on different fronts, including the receivable balance from buyers, which is around 3,354 crore rupees. Under the resolution plan, Rs 1,322 million could be recovered from the sale of land parcels, Rs 3,523 million from the monetization of unsold inventory and Rs 5,641 million from the land parcels in Noida. He said the handover would take place primarily within three years. Under the plan, 2,500 units will be delivered in one year, 5,000 in 12-24 months, another 5,000 units in 24-36 months and the rest between 36 and 48 months.

The new administration, however, said that the houses will be delivered at the reserved price despite a lapse of 8 to 12 years. He said no interest will be charged to home buyers for non-payment and no late fees and late interest will be charged for home buyers.

CMD Yudhvir Singh Malik, a retired IAS official, said that home buyers should not be allowed to get a refund on their investment due to the cash shortage facing the company and that they should be asked to pay their installments to complete. construction. He said the estimated construction cost is 5,000 million rupees, and in the event that construction does not take place, repayments will amount to nearly 11,173 million rupees.

“Since the company already has liquidity problems and has no reserves, it is proposed that no refunds be made to home buyers and handover of the possession will be the sole objective. It would include even those cases in which there is a pending refund litigation or the refund orders have been approved by consumer forums or any other court of law, ”the plan said.

The bank, thereafter, gave 4,000 homebuyers seeking repayment one more chance to change their minds and opt for flats.





