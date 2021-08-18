India Top Headlines

1 injection of Covid-19 vaccine offers practically no protection: hospital study | India News

NEW DELHI: A single dose of vaccine does not offer significant protection against symptomatic or severe Covid-19 infections, a study by a leading private hospital in Delhi suggests.

The study is based on Covid infections among healthcare workers at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from March 1 to May 31 this year, during the second deadly wave.

Dr. Ruma Satwik, lead author of the study, told TOI that her study of the vaccine’s effectiveness revealed that a single dose offered very little protection against symptomatic infections or any “outcome of interest” – that is, the risk of developing severe symptoms or death due to Covid-19.

6 died of covid in HRMS in 3 months, 5 were not vaccinated

An employee received a single dose of vaccine

According to the study, the incidence of symptomatic infection in healthcare workers who had received a single dose of the vaccine (after 21 days of receiving the injection) was 12.3%, compared with 13.9% in the unvaccinated group. About 2% of partially vaccinated study subjects developed moderate to severe illness, and 0.7% required supplemental oxygen therapy upon contracting Covid-19. In comparison, 3.3% of unvaccinated healthcare workers developed moderate to severe illness and 1.7% required supplemental oxygen therapy. As these figures show, there was little difference between the two groups in terms of susceptibility to the virus.

“Our findings are in line with Public Health Scotland data on single-dose protection against the Delta variant. However, it contrasts with a modestly reduced but significant protection offered by a single dose, as seen in the study by CMC Vellore (50% protection) and Public Health England (33% protection), ”he said.

The study included 4,296 healthcare workers employed in HRMS. Of those, Dr. Satwik said, 2,716 had received two doses of Covishield, 623 had received a single dose of the vaccine, and 937 were not vaccinated as of April 30. There were 20 others who had received Covaxin or Pfizer, and were not vaccinated. included in the study.

Between March 1 and May 31, the doctor said, 526 of 4,276 (13%) health workers tested positive for Covid-19, of which 2% were asymptomatic, 82% had mild symptoms, 10% had moderate symptoms and 5% had symptoms. severe illness. Six healthcare workers died due to Covid-19, of which five were not vaccinated and one had received a single dose of the vaccine. There was no mortality among fully vaccinated healthcare workers.

However, the study showed, several healthcare workers became infected and developed symptoms despite being fully vaccinated. The effectiveness of the vaccine for two doses of Covishield administered in a mean interval of 30 days was 28% for symptomatic infections, 67% for moderate to severe disease, 76% for supplemental oxygen therapy, and almost 97% for deaths. “Our study reports less protection for two doses of symptomatic infections. But it also shows that fully vaccinated people have high levels of protection against moderate to severe illness, supplemental oxygen therapy, and deaths, ”said one of the researchers.

The findings of the SGRH study have been published in the letters to the editor of the European Journal of Internal Medicine column. Interestingly, the authors observed that prior SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly protected against all outcomes studied, with 93% effectiveness against symptomatic infections, 89% against moderate to severe disease, and 85% against supplemental oxygen therapy. All of the deaths occurred in previously uninfected individuals, the authors stated, adding that previous infection offered higher protection than that offered by a single or double dose of the vaccine.

“This information can be useful in deciding vaccine policy. In countries facing acute vaccine shortages, administrators might consider early coverage of the full vaccine, prioritizing those that were never infected, before the start of another SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, ”said Dr. Ambarish Satwik, a vascular surgeon at SGRH, who was also part of the study. he tweeted. The other authors involved in the study were Satendra Katoch and Satish Saluja.





