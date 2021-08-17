India Top Headlines

You can’t bring a rape case in the blink of an eye to settle the score: Delhi HC | India News

NEW DELHI: False allegations of rape and sexual abuse made in the blink of an eye, in a “very casual way,” not only trivialize serious crimes, but also leave the defendant stigmatized for life, Superior Court said from Delhi while emphasizing that such cases should be treated with an iron fist “due to the seriousness of the infractions.”

The court issued the forceful order after finding that two conflicting couples had registered cross cases of rape with each other. “People who make such false accusations of rape cannot be allowed to run away from blame. It pains this court to observe that there is an alarming increase in false cases of rape and crimes under Section 354, 354A, 354B, 354C and 354D (IPC) only to twist the accused and cause them to succumb to the demands of the whistleblower. Out of fear or shame, Judge Subramonium Prasad observed.

“The accused in a false rape case loses his honor, cannot face his family and is stigmatized for life. Charges for crimes like one under IPC Section 376 cannot be made in the blink of an eye, to settle personal scores, ”he said.

The court further noted that “unless wrongdoers are faced with the consequences of their actions, it would be difficult to avoid such frivolous litigation.”

Noting the involvement of two attorneys in the matter before it, the court said it was “tragic to note that practicing attorneys belonging to the legal fraternity are trivializing the crime of rape. Rape is not simply a physical assault; it often destroys the entire personality of the victim. The act of rape has the ability to mark the mental psyche of the victim and this trauma can persist for years ”.

He noted that the time spent by the police investigating bogus cases prevented them from investigating serious crimes. “As a result, it leads to flawed investigations and the defendants go free. Valuable judicial time is also invested in hearing cases in which false accusations are made and, consequently, it is an abuse of the process of law. ”

The court added that the problem of false accusations could be solved, or at least minimized, to some extent, if an exemplary cost were imposed on the litigants.

Refusing to annul the FIR in the present case, the court said that while it did not comment on the merits of the allegations, if the allegations were found to be untrue, action should be taken against the prosecutor and others who were instrumental.





