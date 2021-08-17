India Top Headlines

US Secretary of State Blinken and Jaishankar discuss the Afghan situation | India News

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar underscored the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with him by phone and discussed the situation in the war-torn country after the Taliban took back the Afghan capital of Kabul.

India said on Monday that it will take all measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus wishing to leave Afghanistan, as the Taliban takeover led to fear and uncertainty and the forced suspension of commercial flights. after the Kabul airport authorities testified. Afghan airspace as “uncontrolled”.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Monday to chair two high-level signing events this week under the current presidency of India’s Security Council, and Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, in Washington.

Shortly thereafter, Jaishankar tweeted: “You discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. He underscored the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. I deeply appreciate US efforts in this regard.”

Jaishankar is known to have also been involved in heated discussions, including with US officials about the evacuation of Indian diplomats from Kabul.

Under an emergency evacuation plan, an Indian Air Force plane with more than 100 people on board landed at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday from Kabul in Afghanistan. The C-17 plane landed at the IAF airbase in Jamnagar shortly before noon.

Jaishankar has said that he hopes to discuss the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Monday when the Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over 10 days that the powerful UN body met under the presidency of India during the month of August to discuss the rapidly deteriorating and crumbling situation in the war-torn country.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul. “Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions with partners in this regard. ”

Jaishankar also said that New Delhi is in constant contact with the leaders of the Sikh and Hindu communities in Kabul. “Your well-being will receive our priority attention.”

India, along with many other countries, were stunned by the lightning advances made by the Taliban in Afghanistan to seize power after the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the May 11 attacks. of September. India has been a key player in Afghanistan, investing nearly USD 3 billion in the implementation of nearly 500 projects across the conflict-ravaged country.





Original source