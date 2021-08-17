India Top Headlines

UP Law Commission Introduces Population Control Bill, Report to CM Adityanath | India News

LUCK: The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has introduced the Population Control Bill to Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and made a number of recommendations, including additional incentives for public officials to adopt the one-child rule and banning those who violate the two-child policy. to challenge the polls of local bodies.

The recommendations were made in the 19th report on Population Control, Stabilization and Welfare which, together with the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population Control, Stabilization and Welfare Bill, 2021, was delivered by the Chairman of the Commission. Uttar Pradesh Legal Justice (retd) AN Mittal to Prime Minister.

“The report was presented yesterday (to the prime minister of the UP),” Mittal told PTI on Tuesday.

However, it is not yet clear whether the bill will be tabled in the current Monsoon session of the state legislature.

When contacted by PTI, the UP Minister of Legislative and Justice, Brijesh Pathak, declined to comment on this issue.

In accordance with the outstanding features of the report, the Commission recommended that a specific card be issued to the person who adopts the rule of two or one child that must be valid proof to obtain the incentives so that the beneficiary is not obliged to flee from pilar to post to prove eligibility.

A specific law should be enacted regarding population control and stabilization in Uttar Pradesh, according to the report, adding that the proposed legislation should have a primary effect on other laws that are in effect in the state.

It is also proposed that the issue of population control be included in the school curriculum so that an adequate education, as well as guidance, can be provided at school age.

The success of any policy depends on incentives and disincentives. Therefore, to control the population, certain incentives must be provided to public servants who adopt the two-child rule and additional incentives to those who adopt the one-child policy, according to the report.

Special benefits must be provided to married couples who have only one child in the form of a lump sum, as notified by the state government, he said.

There should also be a provision for revocation of benefits and disincentives for those who do not follow the two-child rule.

There should be a provision to prohibit the challenge of elections to local bodies on who ever violates the two-child rule or has children who exceed the two-child rule and will not be eligible to be elected as, or to be a member of, any Elective office dependent on any local authority or public corporation, according to the report.

In the proposed law, various incentives and disincentives and prohibitions are provided, which may be in contravention of some laws in force in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, in the Commission’s view, the provisions of this bill should have a preponderant effect, the report said.

The Uttar Pradesh movement, ruled by the BJP, for a population control law has rekindled debate on the issue in the country.





Times of India