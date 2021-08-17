India Top Headlines

Union Health Minister Informed About Assam’s Proactive Covid Management Says Himanta Biswa Sarma | India News

GUWAHATI: Following the Covid review meeting, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Union’s health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, and said that he has briefed the latter on Assam’s proactive management. of Covid-19 and updates on vaccination.

The Union health minister held a review meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic and immunization, with health ministers and other officials from the country’s northeast states in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“Today I had the pleasure of meeting Mansukh Mandaviya on his first visit to Assam after assuming the post of Union Minister of Health. I briefed him on Assam’s proactive management of Covid-19; updates on vaccination.

Thanking him for the support, I also sought his guidance on the way forward, “Sarma said in a tweet.

He said: “We assure the Union Minister of Assam’s firm determination to provide the best health care services to our people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“I thank my colleagues Ministers Keshab Mahanta, Chandra Mohan Patowary and MLA Taran Gagogoi for joining me at the meeting,” added Sarma.

The prime minister said that he also informed the fertilizer department ministry about BVFCL and “how we have been working to revive Namrup IV as soon as possible. We have also expressed our interest in establishing a Nano

Urea plant at BVFCL. I appreciate that the patient listened to Mansukh Mandviya, “he added.

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation, the Assam government relaxed its new guidelines and reduced nighttime curfew hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., which were previously from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to the media bulletin issued on Monday, Assam reported 758 new Covid-19 cases, 1,014 recoveries and 10 deaths. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.69 percent. There are 7,707 active cases, bringing the accumulated cases to 5,80,657.

The recovery rate is 97.49 percent, while the fatality rate is 0.95 percent in Assam. So far, 5,66,101 people have recovered from the infection and 5,502 have died.





Times of India