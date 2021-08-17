Tokyo Paralympic Games: PM Modi interacts with the Indian contingent today | India News
NEW DELHI: In an effort to boost the confidence of para-athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Indian contingent heading to the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo, starting Aug. 24.
He wished them luck and asked them to go ahead and express themselves at the main event.
“Covid-19 may have increased your difficulties, but you have never given up, this is true sportsmanship. Your medal is very important, but the new India will not pressure our athletes to win the medal, it just has to give your 100% “. PM Modi told the Paralympians.
During the interaction, para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia (javelin thrower) told Prime Minister Modi: “Sir, you have always encouraged para-athletes, and now we will do our best at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. nine years, I lost my hand and when I came back it was a challenge to get out of my house. When I started to play at school, when I drew javelin, there were teasing that I had to deal with. There I decided that I will not be weak, in life I have learned that when there is a challenge in front of us, you are close to achieving success. They told me that I should study and there is no place for me in sports, but I took it as a challenge. ”
“I am dedicated to the javelin throw, I am very disciplined. I have a javelin in the room where I sleep and my wife has encouraged me to keep going. In Rio 2016 I qualified for the Games, I trained in Gandhinagar. I felt very happy after winning the medal in Rio 2016 and I have stayed here training ”, he added.
Prime Minister Modi also praised para-shooter Jyoti Balan for her determination throughout every phase of her life and wished her luck for the upcoming Paralympic Games.
“These are your first Paralympic Games. Your parents have done a lot for you. You are an inspiration to all, I would like to applaud your mother for handling every situation with great determination and determination. You are a great daughter and sister, when the country knows from you, they will light up even more, “Modi said.
While talking about her trip, Jyoti said, “My father enrolled me in an academy to further improve my archery skills and now I am going to the Paralympic Games. When my father passed away, I was very sad. I am not that strong financially. “My coach supported me. I am determined to win a medal and make the country proud. I like ‘bhindi’ so I will want to have that when I come back with a medal.”
Flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu told Prime Minister Modi that his only goal has been to make the country proud. “I had an accident at a young age, but I did not let that deter me. I have always been looking to perform from 2011 and I wish the country to be proud once again in Tokyo. My coach has helped me a lot and I have a lot of support. from the government, the SAIs and the Paralympic committee. I want to tell all athletes never to give up. ”
Up to 54 para-athletes from nine sports disciplines will head to Tokyo to represent the nation in the upcoming Paralympic Games. This is India’s largest contingent for the Paralympic Games. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present during the interaction. The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 5. India will kick off its campaign on August 27 with men’s and women’s archery events.
(With inputs from agencies)
