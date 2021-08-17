The transfer of the Indian ambassador and the Kabul embassy staff to India was a difficult and complicated exercise: S. Jaishankar | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI – The journey from the Indian embassy in Kabul to the airport takes no more than 20 minutes on a good day. But on the night of the 16th, the convoy of 14 armored vehicles carrying the Indian ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and other officials took almost an hour, every minute a paralyzed suspense.The threat to the Indians was very real and very high. The Taliban had set up barricades throughout the city, making movement nearly impossible. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted: “The transfer of the Indian ambassador and embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise.”

When the first groups of Taliban arrived on the outskirts of Kabul on the 14th, it appeared that they might mount a siege on the city, reach an agreement, and then negotiate some kind of interim power-sharing arrangement. But the Taliban followed a different script: they entered the city from all sides, which yielded without resistance. When Ashraf Ghani and his clique fled at night on the 15th, all bets were off. All police and security disappeared, according to sources. Evacuation became imperative, but under the prevailing circumstances, it was fraught with danger.

The safety of Indian officials was the government’s primary concern. PM Modi and the leadership were very clear on this. Modi, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar were at the helm, while operations were led by JP Singh, MEA Deputy Secretary, while Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon was delaying the end of Kabul.

Kabul airport was operational on the 15th, when the last Air India flight brought back 129 people. But seeing images of crowds storming planes in Kabul, India, he decided to stop civilian flights.

It was also decided to divide the evacuation into two stages. The logistics planning included two stages: transfer from the embassy to the airport and from the airport to India. The second was relatively easier. The first became the problem.

The Taliban roadblocks in front of the Indian embassy were bad enough. The worst thing was that there was no armed escort so that the Indians could travel safely to the airport. Intelligence suggested that the 15 checkpoints erected between the embassy and the airport were full of all kinds of people: Taliban, LeT and Haqqani operatives (sponsored by ISI), some even suspected of being Daesh. Still, the Indians are vulnerable, having suffered numerous attacks, especially by LeT and Haqqanis. Traveling without an escort was not an option.

The Americans did not help, citing their own evacuation responsibilities. Finally, Indian security agencies assembled a group of “local assets” who were able to negotiate with the men manning the checkpoints and get to the airport. The plan was very risky, although under the circumstances, it was the best that could have been done.

On Sunday night, the government moved the first group of 45 officials in an overnight convoy to the airport. A C-17 plane had taken off at night from India and picked them up on the 16th in the morning and brought them back in the afternoon.

But things deteriorated and became volatile on the 16th. Ordinary Afghans stormed the airport, and the world saw heartbreaking scenes of people getting on planes, crowding onto US Air Force planes to get out. The armed Taliban were all over the city, the roads were congested.

The Indians had to wait for nightfall. By then, many Indian citizens in Kabul, who had not heeded the government’s travel warnings in time, showed up at the embassy. They could not be rejected.

A convoy of 14 vehicles, targeted by armed ITBP personnel and the “local” escort, left for the airport late at night. By then, all the documents had been shredded and the embassy had been reduced to a minimum. India has not officially closed the embassy, ​​and Afghan staff continue to take care of it. He has been evacuated in view of the prevailing situation.

A second C-17 took off from Hindon on the 16th night and parked in Dushanbe, ready to jump to Kabul. The Americans, who had by then taken control of the Kabul airport, gave the Indian plane a three-hour window. But first they had to get the officials and other Indian citizens to the airport safely.

The midnight ride was really spooky. At each checkpoint, the local escort “negotiated” the movement.

Back in New Delhi, Modi and Doval and other top officials stayed up late at night, following the convoy through the streets of Kabul until they were safely through the airport gates. Jaishankar was monitoring from the plane traveling to the United States. At one point, it needed high-level intervention for the Americans to facilitate the Indian movement.

The Indians had to wait for dawn when the C-17 arrived from Dushanbe. The return home was over Iranian airspace, avoiding Pakistan, landing first at Jamnagar for fuel and food, before reaching Hindon.

There are still many Indians in Afghanistan who want to return. The government is waiting for civilian commercial aircraft to resume operations from Kabul before facilitating their return.