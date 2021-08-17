India Top Headlines

The Power of Print: On I-Day, The Times of India delivered, and how! | India News

India’s 75th Independence Day deserved something special from the most trusted news source in the country. The Times of India delivered, and how! Millions of readers woke up on the morning of August 15 to find a blockbuster edition on their doorstep, including several books from the flagship TOI, one or more books from the entertainment retreat (depending on location), and a special feature, Leaders of Change. .

Readers tend to take newspaper delivery for granted, trusting that it will be greeted with hail or storm. But putting out a newspaper is a complex logistical exercise, and the challenge is magnified when something is done on the unprecedented scale that TOI attempted, and achieved on August 15.

To give you an idea of ​​the work that took place behind the scenes, more than 1,400 unique pages had to be created just for TOI, as the pages vary across our multiple editions in different cities (TOI Delhi, for example, can be quite different of TOI Mumbai, given our focus on local issues and concerns. In fact, no two editions of TOI have exactly the same pages.)

When you consider that TOI’s sister publications like The Economic Times, Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, Ei Samay, and Vijay Karnataka are also handled by the same printing and distribution team, the difficulty level increases even further. In total, more than 4,500 unique pages were created. Then they were printed in millions of newspaper copies, making a total of more than 17 million pages published in TOI alone.

This herculean task took weeks of planning. The result is aptly summarized in the attached image of a newsboy on the morning of August 15. This photo also appropriately symbolizes the spirit behind the entire exercise: a gigantic task performed with a joyous smile!

All TOI departments worked closely together to accomplish this feat. The Response team, which is responsible for getting announcements, burned the midnight oil for several days in a row. In total, more than 750 clients were featured in Times Group publications in a single day.

The editorial team was required to produce multiple books without diminishing quality. As if that wasn’t challenging enough, deadlines had to be pushed forward, due to the huge volume of prints and strict security measures, especially in the capital, on the eve of Independence Day.

Stories and special articles were commissioned and prepared in advance. Late on August 13, after having submitted the August 14 issue for printing, the team took a short break and then began work on the August 15 issue. The work continued until the wee hours of the morning. After snatching forty winks at dawn, the top editorial leadership was back at work.

It was a similar story for the production team, who are responsible for printing the paper. All the pages had to be printed before 4 am, so that the circulation department (Results and Market Development, or RMD, in TOI parlance) had time to deliver the document.

The production team planned meticulously for almost a week. Those who entered the press on the night of August 13 did an extended 36-hour shift in which they first printed the August 14 issue, then the entertainment supplement, then Leaders of Change, and then the multiple TOI books. They finally emerged around 7 a.m. on August 15.

All this hard work would have been wasted if RMD had not gone the last mile smoothly, with the help of the final link in the chain – the heroic salesman, who often faces rain, floods, riots and other problems delivering the newspaper. to readers. .

Organizing, collecting, and transporting so many books following the appropriate Covid protocols was a complex logistical exercise, as was ensuring that suppliers distribute all books to their intended destinations. But RMD fell short, and the vendors cooperated enthusiastically, as they always do, resulting in readers receiving a special edition that appears to have thrilled and delighted them, based on feedback.

Skeptics have been writing obituaries for Print for at least 30 years, since the arrival of satellite television in the country. But the print has proven to be much tougher than many believe. Content, curation and credibility have been the cornerstone of the Times Group’s long and successful existence. We are more firmly committed to them than ever, and we look forward to providing our loyal readers with many more memorable editions to treasure.





Times of India