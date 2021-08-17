Showdown: Netizens debate who should rehabilitate all of Afghanistan from India | India News

Breaking News
Showdown: Netizens debate who should rehabilitate all of Afghanistan from India

Rumita Patel
 Aug 17, 2021

NEW DELHI. Reviewing the visa provisions in light of the current situation in Afghanistan, the Interior Ministry on Tuesday created a new e-visa category, the e-Emergency X-Miscellaneous visa, which will allow Afghan citizens who wish to evacuate to the India submit application. online.

The Foreign Ministry also assured that it will help members of the small group from Afghanistan. Sikh and Hindu community to come to India.

“We are in constant contact with representatives of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate the repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

Netizens were divided on whether India should only evacuate and house Indians and people belonging to Afghanistan’s indigenous faith or whether it should rule out ‘religion’ or ‘ethnicity’ as criteria for rehabilitation.

