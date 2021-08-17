India Top Headlines

SC will hear Mamata government’s plea against HC sanctioning CBI’s investigation into illegal coal mining scam ‘without the consent of the state’ | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter to August 25 on the appeal filed by the key defendant, Anup Majee and also the government of Mamata Banerjee against the Calcutta high court order sanctioning CBI’s investigation into the illegal coal mining scam ‘without state consent.

A bench of two high court judges, headed by Judge Dr. Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud and also comprising Judge MR Shah, released the matter for hearing on August 25, Wednesday.

The wife of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of the Prime Minister of the West Bengal government, Mamata Banerjee, is also being investigated in the alleged coal mining scam and has also been given a notice in the case.

In one of the hearings, the high court had suspended the arrest of the defendant, Majee, until a new hearing in the case.

The higher court was hearing the petition filed by the defendant, Majee, on whether the investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can exercise its jurisdiction over railway areas, in the state, without the prior consent of the state government in question. .

In this particular alleged case of illegal coal mining, in the state of West Bengal, the IWC had already questioned Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Regarding the appeal filed by the accused, Majee, the state government presented an affidavit and declared before the Court that “the IWC had no jurisdiction to investigate this case, since the State had not given its consent to continue with the Investigation of the CBI. But the CBI is still investigating the same case. ”





