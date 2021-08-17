India Top Headlines

Pegasus Row: SC Issues Notice to Center, Says Government Does Not Need to Reveal Anything That Compromises National Security | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Center on a series of pleas seeking an independent investigation into the alleged Pegasus spy issue, making it clear that it did not want the government to reveal anything that could compromise national security .

A bank headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana sought the Center’s response to the pleas and said it will address the matter after 10 days and see what course should be taken.

The court, which also includes Judges Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, told Attorney General Tushar Mehta that the higher court does not want the government to reveal anything that could compromise national security.

The higher court said this after Mehta argued that releasing the information in the affidavit, as requested by the petitioners, would involve national security issues.

The court is hearing a number of allegations, including one brought by the Publishers Guild of India, which is seeking an independent investigation into the matter.

They are related to reports of suspected spies by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes using Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO.

An international media consortium has reported that more than 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of possible targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.





