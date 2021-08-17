India Top Headlines

On the anniversary of Atal’s death, Prez, PM and Shah pay tribute | India News

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary on Monday.

The two leaders, in addition to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, President of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and some Union ministers went to “Sadaiv Atal”, the monument to Vajpayee, to pay tribute.

The prime minister tweeted: “We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humor, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. “Shah said,” Atal ji will always be in our memory and his immense contribution in the development of the country and selfless service to the nation will continue to guide us. ”

Birla said that the national interest was always paramount for Vajpayee and that he never allowed narrow partisan politics to get in the way of national problems. “His positive approach to taking the country to a new height through determined commitment must be emulated by others. Your thoughts and ideals will always inspire us, ”said the Spokesperson.

Rajnath Singh said: “He (Vajpayee) laid the foundation stone for the creation of a new India, on which massive work is currently being carried out. His contribution to building a strong and capable India will always be remembered. ”After a prolonged illness, Vajpayee passed away in 2018.





Times of India