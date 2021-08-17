India Top Headlines

NIA Arrests 2 Kerala Women, Claims Linked to Islamic State Terror Module | India News

NEW DELHI: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested two female residents of Kannur in Kerala, who were said to be highly radicalized, one of whom had traveled to Iran to join the Islamic State terror group in Syria while the other was ready. to make the journey to a territory controlled by IS.

The arrests came on a day when the mother of a Kerala girl, who along with her husband had moved to Afghanistan and was housed in a Kabul prison after her husband was killed in an American airstrike on a US base. Islamic State said his daughter had been liberated by the Taliban. Another woman, also the mother of an equally widowed girl in Afghanistan, said she had no information. So far, the government has been wary of the return of radicalized women. It is unclear whether this opinion will be revised in light of the current situation in Afghanistan.

The arrests of the two women, Mizha Siddeeque and Shifa Haris, on Tuesday came in the case of the IS Kerala module registered by the NIA this year. The case concerns the terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya who, together with his associates, has been running various IS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram in order to radicalize and recruit new ones. members.

Following Ameen’s instructions, Mizha Siddeeque, who was affiliated with the Islamic State and had even traveled to Tehran in Syria, had set up an Instagram page to propagate and motivate young Muslims for the outfit. He had also radicalized one defendant in the case, his cousin Mus’Hab Anwar and Shifa Harris, both arrested defendants in the case, and was motivating them to join the Islamic State.

Shifa Haris @ Ayesha, following the instructions of defendants Mus’Hab Anwar and Mizha, transferred funds to Mohammad Waqar Lone to support IS activities. Lone was among the four arrested on August 4.





Times of India